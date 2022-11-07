Options for those experiencing homelessness during the winter season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Those facing homelessness are already looking for places to stay warm. Fortunately, there are a number of places they can go, locally.
"Some are just there for fifteen minutes, to grab a cup of coffee," said Tom Wirth, the Haven House Coordinator. "Some are there for a couple of hours, and so we are just really pleased to be able to provide the opportunity for people to be able to get out of some the elements as we start moving towards the colder months."
Haven House, at the corner of Gray and Farwell Streets, is currently open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During open hours, Wirth said they see around 50 people a day, especially on colder days, but the center could see more people later in the season as shelters like the Sojourner House are seeing more people earlier than previous years.
"Obviously it's going to get colder as we move through December, January, and February, and then we would see an uptick in the number of people," said Wirth. "I think we have already started feeling a bit of that uptick already, which doesn't bode well for services moving into the really cold months when we may be more challenged to provide space for everybody. "
News 18 spoke with staff at Hope Gospel, and they are seeing much of the same, with more people trying to find shelter before winter.
The Sojourner House is under renovations now, but is still open from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. daily, and Hope Gospel is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with different programs for those that need a short stay, or a longer one.