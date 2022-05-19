 Skip to main content
Organizers prepare for Eau Claire Memorial Day activities

Memorial Day Parade 2018

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Memorial Day is over a week away but organizers are getting everything ready for three days of events. 

The parade will be held on Monday May 30, beginning at Wilson Park. The route will take the parade up to Lake Street, over the Veterans Memorial Bridge, and down First Avenue ending just past Owen Park.

Parade participants include the bands from North and Memorial High Schools, Regis High School, and DeLong, South, and Northstar Middle Schools. There will also be military vehicles, local scouts, veterans, and other community and municipal groups. 

Following the parade there will be a program at Owen Park, featuring Congressman Ron Kind, Rep. Jodi Emerson, and Rep. Jesse James, along with speakers from the Patriotic Council. 

Ahead of Memorial Day there will be two cemetery memorial and dedications on Saturday, May 28. The first at 10:30 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, and the other at 11 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery.

On Sunday May 29 there will be a worship service at St. Matthews Lutheran Church beginning at 9 a.m. 

