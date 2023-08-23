Outdoor workers beat the heat advisory

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The hot weather on Wednesday brought specific dangers for outdoor workers in the area.
K&M Landscaping provides services to residential and commercial properties across the Chippewa Valley. For them, they can't afford to lose any time during the warmer months. On days like these, they come in early and finish early and also make sure to take frequent breaks and lots of water.
"If it's only these couple of days where it's really hot and we lose a little work, that's okay because we'll make it up," Dustin Kuhnert, owner of K&M Landscaping said. "This Friday is going to be 75 degrees, so we'll be alright. We'll just give the guys extra money to get some cool water, some drinks and take extra breaks."
For Royal Construction job site superintendent Brian Walther, he said making sure his workers stick to water instead of energy drinks is also important. To beat the heat at their job site, he installed large fans in the basement of an Altoona apartment complex to send cool air up the elevator shaft and out to the upper floors.