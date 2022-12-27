 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Overnight duplex fire kills cat and leaves thousands in damages

  • 0
Fire MGN

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An overnight fire in Eau Claire Tuesday is costing thousands to the property's owners. 

Just after 2:30 a.m. Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 5707 Christopher Drive. The fire at the single-story duplex was quickly brought under control and left damage only to one side of the duplex. 

No injuries were reported in the fire but a cat was found dead. The initial damage estimate is $100,000 which include the structure and contents inside the building. The fire is under investigation. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you