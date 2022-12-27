Overnight duplex fire kills cat and leaves thousands in damages

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An overnight fire in Eau Claire Tuesday is costing thousands to the property's owners.
Just after 2:30 a.m. Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 5707 Christopher Drive. The fire at the single-story duplex was quickly brought under control and left damage only to one side of the duplex.
No injuries were reported in the fire but a cat was found dead. The initial damage estimate is $100,000 which include the structure and contents inside the building. The fire is under investigation.