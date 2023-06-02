P.M Sleep Center and Furniture closing its doors after 42 years

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After more than 40 years in business, a well-known furniture store in Eau Claire is closing its doors.
P.M. Sleep Center and Furniture is closing after owner Mike Bloss announced his retirement this week.
"P.M. has been around for 42 years and I've been the sole owner. So if you do the math I'm pretty old. It's time to retire, time to give it up," Bloss said.
He says the business was the oldest independent furniture and mattress retailer in the Eau Claire area. The store opened in 1981.
Bloss will be spending his retirement in Florida. As he begins a new chapter, he says he will miss the community the most.
"First I want to thank the Eau Claire community. They've been very supportive, we're well known in the area and I think it's a reputation that's pretty good," he said.
Since the business is closing, it;s having a liquidation sale. The sale began earlier this week with all items priced to sell.
Buyers can find a variety of clocks, rugs, end tables, couches and loveseats.
Because of the large inventory, Bloom expects the sale to run until August.