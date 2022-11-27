Pablo businesses are collecting Toys for Tots

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Businesses in Eau Claire are collecting donations for kids in need ahead of the holiday season through Toys for Tots.
Businesses with the Pablo Group are looking for new or unwrapped toys to be dropped off in their donation boxes through December 9.
Toys for Tots, which is run by the United States Marines, will distribute those toys to kids whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts this Christmas.
Chance Smith, manager at The Fire House, said the program is a great way for people to give back during the holidays.
"Times are hard for a lot of people and that tends to only get harder around the holiday season when some families are trying to provide a memorable, joyful, experience for their kids," Smith said. "So we wanted to help give a way for the community to give back and help those families that are in need."
Smith said this is the first year The Fire House has participated in Toys for Tots.
Toys can be dropped off at the Fire House, the Lakely, the Informalist, ECDC, the Nucleus, the Dive, and Racy's D'Lenes Coffee Lounge anytime before December 9.