Pablo Center announces new season lineup with more Broadway shows than ever

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence announced its Season 6 lineup on Monday. It includes the most Broadway shows the venue has ever seen.
The season's lineup includes six Broadway shows including "Hairspray," "Mean Girls" and "Shrek." For music, acts include Don McLean, 38 Special and the Ukrainian Ballet.
Monica Frederick, executive director of development, said the Pablo has achieved their goal of putting themselves on the map for national touring musicians and artists.
For Eau Claire, the new season also brings economic benefits as well.
"For every $1 spent on a ticket here in Pablo Center, $12 is spent outside in the community. So I believe that we're on track to generate 38 million dollars of economic development right here in Eau Claire," Frederick said.
Frederick estimates that each Broadway show will employ around 150 outside workers just to keep up with the demands of the production.
The Pablo will also feature a range of local musicians, comedians and plays. Tickets will be available for early access on July 12 and for the general public on July 21. Visit the Pablo Center's website to view the whole schedule as well as ticketing information.