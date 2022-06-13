Pablo Center announces over 250 events as part of Season 5 lineup

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Pablo Center has a packed schedule as they head into the fall with more than 250 events planned for their upcoming season.
The lineup for Season 5: The Stage is Set, Your Seat Awaits was announced Monday, and will run from September 2022 to May 2023.
Multiple Broadway performances will be coming to Eau Claire during this time span, including Anastasia, Fiddler on the Roof, Book of Mormon, and Chicago.
There will also be plenty of live music acts like Chris Kroeze, Them Coulee Boys, Gordon Lightfoot, and Michael Perry and The Long Beds.
Come December there will be Holiday themed acts like "A Motown Christmas", and "For Kids from One to Ninety-Two."
19 art exhibitions will be on display at Pablo's three galleries, spotlighting works from area artistic leaders, teachers, and master creators.
Tickets for Season 5 performances will be on sale beginning Wednesday July 27 at their box office and website.
Click the image below to see the full brochure of events: