...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Pablo Center announces over 250 events as part of Season 5 lineup

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Pablo Center has a packed schedule as they head into the fall with more than 250 events planned for their upcoming season.

The lineup for Season 5: The Stage is Set, Your Seat Awaits was announced Monday, and will run from September 2022 to May 2023. 

Multiple Broadway performances will be coming to Eau Claire during this time span, including Anastasia, Fiddler on the Roof, Book of Mormon, and Chicago. 

There will also be plenty of live music acts like Chris Kroeze, Them Coulee Boys, Gordon Lightfoot, and Michael Perry and The Long Beds.

Come December there will be Holiday themed acts like "A Motown Christmas", and "For Kids from One to Ninety-Two."

19 art exhibitions will be on display at Pablo's three galleries, spotlighting works from area artistic leaders, teachers, and master creators. 

Tickets for Season 5 performances will be on sale beginning Wednesday July 27 at their box office and website. 

Click the image below to see the full brochure of events:

