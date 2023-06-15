Pablo Center director meets with President Biden to discuss "junk fees" in ticket sales

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- An Eau Claire business leader was among those to meet with President Joe Biden Thursday to discuss hidden fees.
Executive director of the Pablo Center at the Confluence, Jason Jon Anderson, was among business leaders from across the country who met with Biden to discuss cracking down on "junk fees" in ticket sales.
"Junk fees" are hidden fees added on to customer bills for things like event passes or concert tickets. In April, the Pablo Center implemented an all-inclusive pricing system for tickets to try and eliminate those junk fees. Since then The Pablo has seen a 15% increase in ticket sales.
Anderson said he hopes to show Biden and the other business leaders that transparent pricing can be successful.
"I want him to hear how it has been successful for us and to the important patrons that visit the Pablo Center here within the Chippewa Valley and the idea that this is a non-partisan issue that needs to be remedied and that if it works for us here in the Midwest, it can work across the country," Anderson said.
Entertainment giants Live Nation and Ticketmaster were also a part of that meeting and announced they are adopting an all-inclusive pricing policy similar to the Pablo Center's.