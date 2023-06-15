 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Pablo Center director meets with President Biden to discuss "junk fees" in ticket sales

Pablo Center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- An Eau Claire business leader was among those to meet with President Joe Biden Thursday to discuss hidden fees.

Executive director of the Pablo Center at the Confluence, Jason Jon Anderson, was among business leaders from across the country who met with Biden to discuss cracking down on "junk fees" in ticket sales.

"Junk fees" are hidden fees added on to customer bills for things like event passes or concert tickets. In April, the Pablo Center implemented an all-inclusive pricing system for tickets to try and eliminate those junk fees. Since then The Pablo has seen a 15% increase in ticket sales.

Anderson said he hopes to show Biden and the other business leaders that transparent pricing can be successful.

"I want him to hear how it has been successful for us and to the important patrons that visit the Pablo Center here within the Chippewa Valley and the idea that this is a non-partisan issue that needs to be remedied and that if it works for us here in the Midwest, it can work across the country," Anderson said.

Entertainment giants Live Nation and Ticketmaster were also a part of that meeting and announced they are adopting an all-inclusive pricing policy similar to the Pablo Center's.

