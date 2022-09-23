Pack-a-Thon feeds families for Hunger Action Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - September is Hunger Action Month, and in honor of Hunger Action Day, Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire hosted a Pack-a-Thon.
On Friday 40 volunteers prepared cereal and oatmeal for immediate distribution to local backpack programs for kids, school pantries, and mobile grocery pantries.
The food bank partners with more than 250 hunger-relief programs in 14 counties to feed 65,000 people annually.
Communications manager Susie Haugley said the need is only growing. In their weekend backpack program for Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls School Districts, enrollment has increased this fall compared to last fall.
"I think it coincides with the fact that the free and reduced lunch program is not for everyone anymore. It went back to certain guidelines, and so we're just seeing those families that fall in that threshold of needing help, maybe not qualifying for that, but having that need again," Haugley said.
Feed My People will have even more volunteer opportunities starting in October. Donations of money and food are also still welcome.