Pack it Up & Pass it On returns to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire students have one less thing to worry about on finals week thanks to a joint initiative from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and UWEC.
Pack it Up & Pass it On is organized by the UWEC Student Office of Sustainability and the health department to help students who are moving out of their apartments dispose of furniture, mattresses and electronics in an environmentally safe manner, or pass them on to charitable organizations. This is to help students avoid losing their security deposit or being issued a citation for leaving large waste on the curb.
"This event is pretty awesome because it brings together a lot of different options for disposing of your things and some of them are donations, we have companies there to take donations," Iris Casey, an environmental health specialist, said. "We're doing a lot of recycling with electronics, mattresses and scrap metal; and then we also have dumpsters there."
According to the health department, services will be expanded this year to include expanding mattress recycling services. Officials expect at least 50 mattresses will be recycled this year compared to only three at last year's event.
According to Casey, it's important that students only drop off items during collection hours as after the event ends, it will be considered dumping and could lead to fines.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. through May 18-19 in the university Water Street parking lot.