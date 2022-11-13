Packers fans share their thoughts on the season so far

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Before the Packers played the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Packers fans shared their opinions on the season so far.
News 18 visited the Sports Page and the District to ask fans for their thoughts.
"It's been a roller coaster. It's a little worse than what we've had in the years previous," said Corey.
Before beating the Cowboys in overtime on Sunday, the Packers had lost five games in a row, bringing their record to 4-6.
"I think head coach Matt Lafleur is doing a terrible job and Aaron Rodgers gets on the young receivers for dropping the ball," said Sam.
"They're doing absolutely trash and Rodgers is washed," said Omavi.
Despite the rocky start to the season, some fans are still hopeful.
"I still have faith, I think if we put it all together we can get this team rolling and turn this ship around," Corey said.