Packers Foundation giving 4,000 "bones" to Bob's House for Dogs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Bob’s House for Dog’s in Eau Claire just announced it received a $4,000 grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation.
Bob’s House co-founder Travis Quella told News 18 the money will be used to improve the quality of life for their dogs, by enhancing its medical programs. The money will go toward things like medication, veterinary check-ups and making sure the dogs also have proper dental care.
"One of the things that often gets overlooked is dentals, because dental care is really, really important to a dog's overall health," Quella said. "A good cleaning, or maybe extractions, or just to get on antibiotics they may need. You're walking around in pain as a human, that's what they do [as well]. So dentals is a huge thing."
Bob’s House has been re-homing and helping senior dogs live better lives in their golden years for 15 years. Quella said they’ve now helped over 800 dogs.
If you'd like to learn more about adopting, volunteering or donating, please visit their website.