Packers Tailgate Tour coming to Eau Claire in April

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour will make a stop in downtown Eau Claire in April.
The team announced Monday is will stop in Eau Claire on Tuesday, April 11, for a fundraising event at The Lismore.
Tickets are required to attend. VIP guests will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with the Packers Tailgate Tour crew. Find more information here.
Scheduled to ride the bus on this year's Tour are current players Aaron Jones, Elgton Jenkins and Romeo Doubs, alumni players Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Eddie Lacy and Davon House, and Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.
The tour group's announced stops are in Eau Claire, Superior, Ashland and Minocqua. There will also be surprise stops along the route as the schedule allows.