...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1100 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 771.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 774.5 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.5 feet on 06/02/1938.

&&

Packers visit Eau Claire to kick off return of Tailgate Tour

  • Updated
  • 0
PACKERS TOUR

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Tuesday, Packers players visited Eau Claire to meet some fans and fundraise for a local nonprofit, all part of the kickoff for the Packers Tailgate Tour.

Packers Aaron Jones and Elgton Jenkins were joined by alumni players Ha Ha Clinton Dix and Eddie Lacy. They started their trip to Eau Claire with a surprise visit to Memorial High School, where they spoke to students and staff about the importance of keeping a positive mindset, and of course, threw some footballs.

Then the tailgate moved to the Lismore Hotel for a Bolton Refuge House Fundraiser, an organization the players said they were happy to advocate for.

"To stop domestic violence is one of the big things we harp on," said Jenkins. "Very special just o be here and to be able to give back to Bolton."

At last check, Bolton Refuge House had already raised over $34,000.

