Packers visit Eau Claire to kick off return of Tailgate Tour

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Tuesday, Packers players visited Eau Claire to meet some fans and fundraise for a local nonprofit, all part of the kickoff for the Packers Tailgate Tour.
Packers Aaron Jones and Elgton Jenkins were joined by alumni players Ha Ha Clinton Dix and Eddie Lacy. They started their trip to Eau Claire with a surprise visit to Memorial High School, where they spoke to students and staff about the importance of keeping a positive mindset, and of course, threw some footballs.
Then the tailgate moved to the Lismore Hotel for a Bolton Refuge House Fundraiser, an organization the players said they were happy to advocate for.
"To stop domestic violence is one of the big things we harp on," said Jenkins. "Very special just o be here and to be able to give back to Bolton."
At last check, Bolton Refuge House had already raised over $34,000.