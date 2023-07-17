Parking limited for rest of the month at Eau Claire County government center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You might need to plan ahead if you're visiting the Eau Claire County government center as parking is going to be limited.
Construction started Monday on the main parking lot, which will be closed until July 30. Oxford Avenue between Grand Avenue and Lake Street will also be closed, but the sidewalks will remain open to foot traffic.
Only the main parking lots (A&B) are affected. The Eau Claire Police Department is allowing street parking to the west of the Chippewa River near the Government Center during daytime working hours, without ticketing or time enforcement.