Parks, PFAS, pool: City of Eau Claire releases proposed five-year capital investment plan

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - From new playgrounds to fighting PFAS, the city of Eau Claire has big plans. News 18 dug into the five-year capital investment plan to see what the city hopes to accomplish.
Over the next five years, Eau Claire is planning to spend over $200 million on projects in the city according to the newly released capital improvement plan.
A bulk of the money next year will be spent on water. The city is proposing to spend nearly $30 million dollars on water utility capital costs; that's 54.5% of next year's capital funding.
"I think everything in the CIP for 2024 is an absolute need, maintaining the water quality at Half-Moon lake is something that's been an ongoing program for the past 15 years, and we have DNR money for that," said Steve Plaza, manager parks and forestry for the city of Eau Claire.
The 198-page document includes plans to replace fire station No. 2. According to city officials, it "is approaching the end of its useful life."
Outdated playgrounds from the 1990s will be replaced. The bandshell in Owen Park would be made more durable to withstand flooding.
"We want to keep the historical value of it, but just modernize it for, you know, the modern concerts, the lights, the PA is functional at best, and just we want to make sure that it remains a center place piece of the city for years to come," said Plaza.
There is also a lot that could happen in and around the Fairfax Pool area, like a new slide and redoing the changing rooms. There's even talk of adding a hockey rink so the area could be used year-round.
While the proposal goes until 2028, it is important to note that this all can change over time.
"The items beyond 2024, they're just like holding spots, things could be adjusted depending on what the needs of the city are after the 2024 budget gets approved," said Plaza.
The planning commission will give it's recommendation about the proposal on Monday. After that, city council will have to approve it.
If you would like to read the full report, click here.