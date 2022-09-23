Party like it's 1991: North snaps losing streak vs Menomonie

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For the first time since 1991, the Eau Claire North Huskies have beaten the Menomonie Mustangs.
Jack Kein rushed for two scores and Cameron Olson added a 67-yard dash as the Huskies defeated the Mustangs 20-6 Friday at Carson Park.
North (2-4, 2-2 BRC) rushed for nearly 300 yards.
"It shows that we can show up and play with really good teams," first-year head coach Matt McGinnis said afterward. "This conference is really good and that's a really good football team over there that we just played. I think it just shows the kids that we're a good football team too and we can be when we put it all together."
Kein scored a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and added a 21-yard scamper for six in the third.
The Huskies will host Hudson High School next Friday. Menomonie (2-4) will host New Richmond High School.