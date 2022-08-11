Past is coming to the present for 58th annual Pioneer Days

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People will be able to experience what life was once like at this weekend's Pioneer Days events.
The festivities are organized by the Chippewa Valley Antique Engine & Model Club. Gates open Friday August 12 at 10 a.m. and close Sunday August 14 at 5 p.m.
Events include wood sawing demonstrations, antique tractor pulls, pancake breakfasts, live accordion music, and on Sunday at noon a "Parade of Power." There will also be a flea market to explore.
This is the 58th Pioneer Days, with the first show taking place in the 1960's. According to their website it all started with a group of friends who liked to gather and talk about collecting, operating, and restoring old engines.
Pioneer Days takes place at Pioneer Park just off Highway 37 near State Road 85 in Eau Claire. Click here to learn more about the event. Admission is $10 per day.