'Pay as you can': Children's Museum easing admission during weekend heat wave

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Children's Museum of Eau Claire is making it easier to visit them in anticipation of high temps.
In a press release, Children's Museum CEO Michael McHorney said they are letting guests "pay what you can" from Friday September 1 to Sunday September 3. Typially the cost is $10 per person per visit.
“As a parent of young children, I know how difficult and stressful it can be staying cooped up inside during adverse weather. Our team hopes parents can use this opportunity to play and learn with their children," McHoney said.
Stormtracker 18 meteorologist Austin Haskins reports this might be the hottest Labor Day weekend on record for the Chippewa Valley. Highs on Saturday could reach 91, while highs on Sunday and Monday could reach 98 degrees.
The museum hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Member-only hours will be from 9 - 10 a.m.