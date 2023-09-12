Peace Church in Eau Claire needs 500 volunteers to pack food

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local church plans to pack meals for children in need, but they need your help.
"We pack almost 10 tons of food," said Richard Christianson, organizer of the packing event at Peace Church.
To pack all the food, Peace Church in Eau Claire needs 500 volunteers.
The food is for Feed My Starving Children, a Minnesota nonprofit that sends food to more than 65 different countries.
On October 13 and 14, the church will pack over 100,000 meals, which is a meaningful accomplishment for organizers.
"We're blessing the kids who are getting the food, but we're also blessing ourselves," said Christianson. "We're being blessed because we know what we're doing something that is God-pleasing and it's a lot of fun and you just come away feeling good about what you've done so it means a lot."
Christianson said volunteers will go through a quick training before working in packing stations.
Meanwhile, outside the church, pallets of rice will be unloaded and brought in.
There are five two-hour packing sessions to choose from. Registration is required in advance and can be done online.
If you want to get involved and register, go to the Peace Church website or contact Peace Church at 715-834-2486.