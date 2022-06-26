People gather to remember Uniroyal on 30th anniversary of closure

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sunday marks 30 years since the Uniroyal tire factory closed it's doors. The factory employed thousands during its seven decades operating in Eau Claire, and left a legacy many locally still remember fondly.
In Eau Claire Sunday, people gathered to see the new film 'What was Uniroyal?' The film was the creative effort of local writer and former Uniroyal electrician Dennis Miller.
The event at the Lismore Hotel's Wilson Ballroom included various artifacts from the factory for people to see ahead of the film viewing.
Uniroyal began as the Gillett Safety Tire Company in 1916, experimenting with what kinds of products could be made and sold using rubber. During Word War II it transitioned from making tires to making ammunition.
In Banbury Place today, the Uniroyal Tire Factory Gallery has photos depicting factor life inside the factory and social events outside.
About three generations of people worked at Uniroyal over it's 75 years in operation. But as we know, the factory closed on June 26, 1992.
The legacy of Uniroyal can still be seen in the building itself being reinvented as Banbury Place. The other legacy is Royal Credit Union, which began inside the factory for the workers.