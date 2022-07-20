Perfection! Christian Schaller sends Post 53 to regional championship

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Christian Schaller came to Carson Park with a sore arm.
He left with his first career perfect game.
The Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 pitcher retired all 15 batters he faced Wednesday in a 14-0 win in five innings over Chippewa Falls Post 77 in the American Legion AAA regional tournament at Carson Park.
Eau Claire advances to Thursday's championship and has two chances to advance to state.
"I was pretty sore coming into today, didn't feel great," said Schaller, who threw just 60 pitches. "Once I got warm, got the first inning out of there, started to get in a groove, felt good."
Jonah Hanson caught Schaller's outing. He told coach Mark Faanes after warmups something special may be in store.
"He said, 'coach, if he throws strikes, he's really got it today,'" Faanes said.