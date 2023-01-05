Pet surrenders remain high at the Eau Claire Humane Association

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Although it is only a few days into 2023, the Eau Claire Humane Association has already seen plenty of people surrendering their pets.
Every day, the Humane Association needs to take in pets because their owners cannot take care of them anymore.
Officials at the association have many suggestions on how to keep your pet if it becomes more difficult to take care of. One thing you can do is reach out to others.
"Tell family or friends, or even your neighbor if you're feeling it's too challenging to keep your pet, a lot of times family, friends, neighbors can help or even hold them for a little bit of time until things change or adjust," said Karen Rabideaux, operations director for the Eau Claire Humane Association.
The Humane Association also provides resources, such as a pet pantry full of food and litter. They can also provide financial aid through food companies in case you are having financial issues.
If you are someone who wants to take a pet home, there is a special discount for certain animals.
For January only, the more they weigh, the bigger the discount.
Here's how it works: for every pound a cat weighs, a dollar will be taken off the adoption fee of that cat.
For example, you'd get a $7 discount for a seven-pound cat.
The idea was inspired by the classic new year's resolution of wanting to lose weight.
If you would like to adopt a chubby cat, be sure to head over to the Humane Association by the end of January.
In February, the Humane Association will be having a discount on the cost of neutering cats.