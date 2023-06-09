PFAS remain a concern in latest Eau Claire water report

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire recently released its water report data. City officials said the information is good but one item is concerning.
"Because some of the wells have elevated levels of PFAS, we have turned them off to make sure that we have clean water going out to our citizens," said City Utilities Director Ben Spanel.
That was in 2021 when the city shut down 9 wells as a PFAS precaution.
"The city is in no violation of any kind of regulations or enforcements. It is a voluntary act that we are doing," Spanel said.
Research suggests PFAS, known as forever chemicals, can lead to a number of health issues including heart problems and cancer in extreme cases.
Spanel said the city needs an average of 9 million gallons of water every day to meet its needs. Because of the shutdown, he said the pumping has increased.
"Having half that production of water really taxes our equipment, ups our maintenance and makes it slightly stressful for our operators at our water treatment plant," he said.
To fight the PFAS problem the utilities department is asking for a $20 million treatment facility addition. The money would come from the city's proposed capital improvement plan.
The Eau Claire City Council will be holding a public discussion about the capital improvement plan next week. That meeting is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
If the project gets approved it would be a while until the wells are operational.
"We've made it this far running on half of our wells, but we are looking forward to a year, year and half from now of having a full system up and running again," Spanel said.
Until the PFAS levels are tackled, the wells will remain shut down.