Phoenix Park bridge to be closed Wednesday and Thursday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The pedestrian bridge that connects Phoenix Park with First Avenue will not be accessible on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
The bridge will be closed so that concrete can be poured on the First Avenue end as part of the Chippewa River Trail reconstruction project.
City officials say the bridge should be open again by 7 a.m. Friday morning.
The Chippewa River Trail that runs along the river between the Phoenix Park and Grand Avenue bridges should be open again by the end of May, weather permitting.