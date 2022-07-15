Phone scam involving Sheriff's Office continues

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office is continuing to warn residents to watch out for a common sheriff phone scam.
Here's how it works: You will receive a call from someone claiming to be from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office. They will tell you they have a warrant for your arrest and you need to send money or gift cards to clear it.
Local authorities say they will never call you over the phone for payment for a warrant. If you get a call like this hang up.
If you have any questions about a warrant for your arrest, contact the sheriff's office directly.