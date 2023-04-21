Pilot exhibit at Eau Claire library showing how Hmong Americans resettled in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An exhibit is teaching you about Hmong American's migration to Wisconsin.
It's on display in the Eau Claire public library and showcases objects from a common Hmong-American bedroom. Some items featured are a suitcase containing sponsorship papers, airline tickets, love letters and other documents that reveal their history of their migration to the U.S.
Organizers hope participants will take away how Hmong Americans have cultivated hope as they confronted war and trauma in their everyday lives.
"It really just allows people to come and reflect on how far Hmong communities have come and how much more we need to do and the ways that people have rebuilt their lives and remade Wisconsin," said Kong Pheng Pha, an associate professor for critical Hmong studies.
This is presented by a collective of Hmong Americans across the state of Wisconsin working to create a larger exhibit to be launched in 2025 commemorating 50 years of Hmong resettlement in Wisconsin.
This pilot exhibit is on display in the public library until Saturday afternoon.