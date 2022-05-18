Pit stop in Eau Claire: biking from Maine to Minnesota for charity

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Born in Laos, Her Vang said he grew up in an under-privileged area without many resources to help him succeed.
Now, he's about to graduate from Bates College in Maine, and he's spending his last months in the U.S. fundraising for his charity "Givers of Dreams."
"My dream is to help under-privileged kids in southeast Asia," Vang said.
He said he taught himself English when he was a kid by going into the streets of his hometown, Luang Prabang, and speaking with tourists strolling through the night market. He said English opened up opportunities for him, and he wants to do the same for others.
Givers of Dreams provides impoverished children in Luang Prabang with a safe place to live and to learn English, along with other educational opportunities.
"A lot of things that I've learned in life is through the generosity of other people," Vang said. "So I just wanted to give back."
He is primarily fundraising here in the U.S., and he said he also wants to experience as much of the country as he can before returning home.
Three months ago, he grabbed his bike and got pedaling.
He left his college town of Lewiston, Maine with $500, a tent, and a sleeping bag strapped to his bike. Vang said he's been fortunate to have only two days of rain on the road, and to have met many kind strangers who have let him camp in their yards.
He said biking, rather than flying or driving, truly immerses you in a city's culture. He noted that Eau Claire is a place he could "vibe with," remarking that seeing people out and about downtown reminded him of Laos.
The 1,500-mile trek is nothing new for him. Vang first made a name for himself three years ago, vlogging a bike tour through southeast Asia.
"I first saw him in 2019," said Freeman Vue, who has followed Vang's blog since the first bike trip. "He rode a bike from Laos, to Vietnam, to Cambodia, to Thailand and back to northern Laos."
When Vue heard Vang's plans to bike through the midwest -- he reached out online and told him Eau Claire would welcome Vang with open arms. Vang said that it has.
"I just met so many amazing and generous Hmong people here," Vang said, surrounded by supporters who stopped by a meet-and-greet organized by Vue at the restaurant, Eau Juicy.
Vang said his first priority is meeting people on the road, and that fundraising comes second. However, he has been successful at that as well: he left Maine with a goal of $2,500, and reached Eau Claire having raised $10,000. Though he added, Givers of Dreams is always accepting donations through its Facebook page.
He'll continue biking to Saint Paul, Minnesota, where he will fly back to Maine for his graduation ceremony, and then back to Laos to continue his charity work on the ground.