Pizza power! Contagious offense helps Post 53 reach state

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The offense is heating up at the right time for Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 baseball.
After dominating its American Legion regional tournament at Carson Park, Post 53 opens the state tournament on Tuesday in Sheboygan against Marshfield. See the tournament bracket here
Eau Claire's lineup is full of talented players, but the offense was out of rhythm throughout the regular season.
That changed in the regional tournament, when Post 53 posted 35 runs in three wins to advance to state.
"Hitting is a like a little contagious thing," Luke Erickson said. "It's important to start out good early."
Pitching was solid during the playoff run as well, highlighted by Christian Schaller's perfect game.