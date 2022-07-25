 Skip to main content
Pizza power! Contagious offense helps Post 53 reach state

  • Updated
072122 Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 wins regional title

Members of the Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 baseball team pose with their regional championship trophy after defeating Chippewa Falls Post 77 at Carson Park on July 21, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The offense is heating up at the right time for Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 baseball.

After dominating its American Legion regional tournament at Carson Park, Post 53 opens the state tournament on Tuesday in Sheboygan against Marshfield. See the tournament bracket here

Eau Claire's lineup is full of talented players, but the offense was out of rhythm throughout the regular season.

That changed in the regional tournament, when Post 53 posted 35 runs in three wins to advance to state.

"Hitting is a like a little contagious thing," Luke Erickson said. "It's important to start out good early."

Pitching was solid during the playoff run as well, highlighted by Christian Schaller's perfect game.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

