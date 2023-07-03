Plan Ahead: Firework show will close a downtown Eau Claire bridge to traffic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As the countdown begins for the City of Eau Claire’s Fourth of July extravaganza Tuesday, there are a few things you should prepare for.
The fireworks show will be launching off the High Bridge. The Madison Street bridge from Forest Street on the east side of the river to Oxford Avenue on the west side of the river will be closed at 5:30 p.m.
Multiple detours will be in place: one on 5th Street, Lake Street, and Farwell Street.
Cory Tietz, the Operations Coordinator with the Community Services Department said the public will be able to be on the Madison Street bridge for the best view in the city.
"We are really expecting that the bridge will offer optimal viewing so we encourage people to bring lawn chairs and be there early any time after 6 p.m.," Tietz said. "Come up and grab a space and view from it. There will be additional places along the riverbank on city property."
Areas like Phoenix Park, Haymarket Plaza, and the Chippewa River Trail are a few of the places that will be open for viewing. Tietz said there will be two free public parking ramps for the community starting at 5 p.m. at Gibson Street and the structure between Riverfront Terrace and Galloway Street.
Rain or shine, city officials plan to set off the fireworks unless there is severe weather. The fireworks are set to light up the sky in red, white, and blue Tuesday at 10 p.m.