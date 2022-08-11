Plan commission to vote on new apartments, Menomonie Market Food Co-Op site plan

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Another plan commission meeting, another series of new projects planned for to the city of Eau Claire.
A developer is looking to build three new apartment buildings at the corner of Hamilton and Craig Roads. The buildings would include one and two bedroom units. They plan for there to be an 18 unit building, 22 unit building, and a 56 unit building. Each would have ground floor parking, but there will also be a parking lot in the center of the three building complex.
Within the 18 unit building, 10 of the one-bedroom units are panned to be priced at 60% of the county median income level. ReKey properties tells the city they will reach out to CVTC, UWEC, and the VA before they publicly advertise the property.
Also on the plan commission agenda is approval of the Menomonie Market Food Co-Op planned for the Lot 7 property on Barstow Street. The city entered a purchase agreement for the land with the co-op back in May. If the site plan is approved, they anticipate construction beginning this fall and opening next fall.
Menomonie Market Food and Just Local Foods voted to merge their co-op's last year. When the new location opens on Barstow Street, the Farwell Street location will close. The new location will be about 600% larger than the Farwell Street location.
The plan commission will also discuss the Highway T corridor. According to a memo in their agenda packet, the city has been working with Eau Claire and Chippewa County, as well as the town of Wheaton and town of Union on an official corridor map.
"The purpose of establishing this official map is to improve certainty regarding the location of future infrastructure in the identified area, plan for future traffic needs and development in areas immediately adjacent to the County Highway T official corridor, and to facilitate discussion and examination of anticipated growth," deputy city engineer Leah Ness wrote in the memo to the plan commission.
An area of land along County Highway T was annexed into the city of Eau Claire after County Jam purchased it as their new festival grounds location. Ness added in the memo that the draft resolution will be presented to the Eau Claire City Council on August 23.
Click here to view the plan commission agenda packet. Their meeting will take place Monday, August 15 at 7 p.m.