Plan commission to vote on new Eau Claire County Humane Association building

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Plans are moving forward for a new Eau Claire County Humane Association building.
The plan commission will vote Monday on the conditional use permit and site plan for the new animal shelter.
Documents submitted to the city describe the new building as an animal shelter with an on-site veterinary clinic and kennel. It would be able to house about 36 dogs, cats, and small animals.
In the project narrative, shelter officials said they serve about 2,400 strays and surrendered animals a year, but due to the building size and condition they fall short of meeting their needs.
The new shelter would be in the same location as the old shelter, which was built in the late 1990's. As we reported in May, they have outgrown the 55-hundred square foot building. The new facility will be more than 13,000 square feet.
If plans move forward, they hope to open in late 2024.