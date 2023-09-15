Plan commission to vote on site plan for future UWEC science building

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The site plan for UW-Eau Claire's new Science and Health Sciences building will soon go before the Eau Claire Plan Commission, one of the last steps needed before ground can be broken on the project.
The site plan shows the new building will be a five-story building with a sixth floor that includes a mechanical equipment room, a greenhouse, and a telescope observatory dome.
The plan also explains the sidewalk connections, landscaping, vehicle parking, and utility services.
The plan commission will vote Monday, and then the Eau Claire City Council will consider the commission's recommendation at council's next meeting on September 26.
The University knocked down two campus buildings, Putnam and Thomas halls, to make room for the project.
If approved, the project would start in the summer of 2024, according to documents submitted to the city. It is anticipated to take three years to build. This building would replace Phillips Hall.