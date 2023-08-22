 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Plans approved for vacant Shawtown building; construction could begin in September

mt washington residence
Photo Date Nov. 27, 2020

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Plans to renovate and add-on to Eau Claire's Mt. Washington building are moving forward.

That was decided during Tuesday's city council meeting in a unanimous vote. As we've reported, the building's owners want build two new buildings next to the current Mt. Washington building, with 200 apartments between the three structures. 

At the meeting, councilors spent time discussing questions that were brought up by residents during public hearing. That discussion largely revolved around traffic in the neighborhood. 

Councilor Andrew Werthmann brought forward four amendments before the vote. They included requiring the developer add a bus shelter, sidewalk connection, attempting to save trees and/or planting new trees on the west side, and creating a vegetative buffer on the east side. Each amendment passed. 

The Mt. Washington building was built in the early 20th century to house tuberculosis patients. It's been empty since 2017 despite other attempts to transform the space.

Owners hope to start construction this September, and expect the entire project to be done by September 2025. You can read more about the vision for the apartment complex by clicking here.

