Plans approved for vacant Shawtown building; construction could begin in September

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Plans to renovate and add-on to Eau Claire's Mt. Washington building are moving forward.
That was decided during Tuesday's city council meeting in a unanimous vote. As we've reported, the building's owners want build two new buildings next to the current Mt. Washington building, with 200 apartments between the three structures.
At the meeting, councilors spent time discussing questions that were brought up by residents during public hearing. That discussion largely revolved around traffic in the neighborhood.
Councilor Andrew Werthmann brought forward four amendments before the vote. They included requiring the developer add a bus shelter, sidewalk connection, attempting to save trees and/or planting new trees on the west side, and creating a vegetative buffer on the east side. Each amendment passed.
The Mt. Washington building was built in the early 20th century to house tuberculosis patients. It's been empty since 2017 despite other attempts to transform the space.
Owners hope to start construction this September, and expect the entire project to be done by September 2025. You can read more about the vision for the apartment complex by clicking here.