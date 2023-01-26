Plans for passenger rail service in Eau Claire moving forward

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's been 60 years since you could hop on a train in Eau Claire and travel. But now, local and state organizations are working to make that an option again.
On Thursday at CVTC in Eau Claire, multiple groups discussed where we're at when it comes to expanding transportation options.
The Chippewa-St. Croix Rail Commission and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are preparing applications for the Federal Railroad Administration's Corridor ID program.
The groups plan to submit two separate proposals, both hoping their routes are identified as corridors.
"If you apply for this with your corridor and you get accepted, it is going to open the door to first, funding for those first three steps. Those are general study, a service development plan, and then the preliminary engineering and environmental clearance. And then, beyond that, it will open the door to the additional grant applications and processes that FRA has to offer," said Lisa Stern, WisDOT chief of railroads and harbors.
One proposal suggests providing passenger rail service from the Twin Cities to Milwaukee to Chicago by connecting through Eau Claire, Camp Douglas, and Madison.
Another option in that same proposal suggests connecting those big cities through Eau Claire, Camp Douglas and Columbus.
The other proposal involves a regional train going from Eau Claire to the Twin Cities with several trips a day.
"As a transportation professional, I'm very excited about this opportunity," Stern said. "It will diversify people's options on traveling from here to there."
The last passenger train came through Eau Claire in July 1963.
Amtrak already has stops in the state like Tomah, Wisconsin Dells, and Milwaukee, but the city of Clear Water is also on its radar.
"What we would like to do is work towards having one or some of those future trains go through Eau Claire, to add the Eau Claire market. We see Eau Claire as a very promising market in that Chicago to Twin Cities corridor," said Arun Rao, Amtrak director of network development.
If everything goes smoothly, when do officials think we can be buying a train ticket out of Eau Claire?
"The process through this Corridor ID program, we expect it to take a couple of years," Stern mentioned. "So if I'm going to throw out a time, I'm thinking five, five or six years."
Organizations have until March 20, 2023, to submit their applications to the FRA.
There is an Amtrak route that goes from Chicago to the Twin Cities now, but it goes through La Crosse and bypasses Eau Claire.