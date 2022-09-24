Plans to build housing on newly annexed land on pause

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Plans for the controversial land recently annexed into the city of Eau Claire are on pause.
The city council was scheduled to vote next week to amend the comprehensive plan to allow for homes and mixed use buildings on the land but that item has been withdrawn.
Scott Allen with the city's planning department told News 18 the developers have withdrawn their proposal for the land after the plan commission voted against it Monday in a nearly unanimous vote.
This doesn't mean the development is off the table though. Allen said the developers plan to reconfigure their proposal based on public comment and will come back with a revamped plan soon.
News 18 reached out to one of the developers, Paul Holzinger with Holzinger homes to ask about the next steps and timeline moving forward, but have not yet heard back.
This is the same land at the center of a lawsuit filed by the township of Washington against the city. They want a judge to rule the land should stay in the township. Judge Emily Long has not yet made a decision on that case, and when she will isn't known either.