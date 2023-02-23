 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Plow trucks are on their way to residential streets

  • Updated
  • 0
City of Eau Claire plow truck

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Residential streets buried in snow are getting cleared now after a storm that brought several inches overnight to Eau Claire. 

According to officials with the city, a full residential plow operation is underway Thursday morning, the second one done for this storm. A third go-through may be done on Friday as well. 

City officials have told News 18 that residential streets only get plowed when we receive three or more inches of snow. Over the course of this week, Eau Claire has received about a foot of snow, with more expected throughout the day Thursday. 

In a Facebook post, city officials asked for patience, saying there are more than 350 miles of streets in Eau Claire, and it may take several passes to fully clear a road. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you