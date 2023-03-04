Polar plunge heats up at Special Olympics fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Despite the temperature being only 36 degrees, 250 people jumped into Half Moon lake on Saturday to raise money for the Special Olympics of Wisconsin.
This was the fifth polar plunge out of eight across Wisconsin held by the Special Olympics.
They raised $60,000 just in Eau Claire, keeping them on track to reach their overall goal of $1 million.
Some people decided to take the plunge dedicated towards someone else.
"I'm doing this in memory of my aunt who had downs syndrome, so I grew up with her, and have always been around people with intellectual disabilities, so that's the meaning today," said Joel Wener, Pepin County Sheriff.
In order to jump, you must be a part of a group that donated to the cause.
A number of plungers found a way to have fun during the plunge, such as dressing up together, chanting together before plunging, and doing cannonballs into the unforgiving water.