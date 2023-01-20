Police investigating after child hit by car in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire police are investigating after a child was hit by a car Friday morning in Eau Claire.
According to Officer Josh Miller, it happened around 9 a.m. on the 2300 block of Clairemont Avenue. That is on Eau Claire's west side, near Hope Gospel Mission Bargain Center and Westgate Animal Hospital.
Miller said the child was walking when hit. They were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Miller was not able to provide the age of the child or the gender.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for updates.