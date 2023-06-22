Police looking for missing 14-year-old from Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Police in Eau Claire are searching for a teen last seen 11 days ago.
In a Facebook post, officials said 14-year-old Coiya Olson is a runaway, and "investigative leads in this case have been exhausted and we are asking the public's assistance in bringing her home."
Police said she was last seen on June 11, and last spoke with her family on June 14.
Anyone with information on Coiya's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Chaz Walton at 715-839-2921 or CrimeStoppers at 715-874-8477 or info@EauClaireCountyCrimeStoppers.org