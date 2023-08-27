Police officers from overseas visit the Chippewa Valley

ALTOONA (WQOW) - A few police officers from Spain and Germany have found themselves in Altoona for the next two weeks, as part of an international police exchange program.
"We are here now for training, to see how police works over here, and we show the guys over here how we work, what we do, and what's going on over there," said Claus Carsen Andresen, a retired police officer from Germany.
The international officers will participate in ride-alongs, take a trip to Madison to meet Senator Jesse James, of Altoona, and they will also learn a little bit about our culture.
"Aside from all the occupational points, there'll be some recreational things to do, such as a visit to the Minnesota State Fair," said Officer Edward Bell of the Altoona Police Department. "Some backyard barbecue grill outs to understand how people in Wisconsin relax on the weekends."
The visiting officers are already able to see how law enforcement differs between their home country and the United States.
"It's way different from Germany," said Andresen. "The crimes are pretty much the same, just another language, but the way they handle it over here is different from Germany."
Some of the big differences include how a police car functions; specifically, the fact that there's a physical divider between the officer and someone in the back of a squad car, and the number of weapons available to American officers.
"A lot of weapons, guns, shotguns, rifles, not in Germany," said Andresen. "We just have our personal gun, and a MP-5, machine pistol, and that's it, what we have over there."
The officers are able to come over because of a partnership with the Star International Police Exchange Program. The Wisconsin chapter was started by Officer Bell, and he is happy with its results.
"It means a lot to me to see how people are coming together, and how friendships are created that don't just last throughout the program, but when people visit each other years later, I can see that this program is really bringing people together, and that's the exact goal I was going for, so it really makes me happy to see that success," said Bell.
Officer Bell started the Wisconsin chapter in 2017, and this is the fourth exchange to the Chippewa Valley. This is the first since international COVID travel bans were lifted.
The international officers will fly back home on September 9.