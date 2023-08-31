Police plan extra patrols for back-to-school safety

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The streets around area schools are about to get a lot busier around 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., but the Eau Claire Police Department has a plan to keep kids safe.
From Sept. 1 through Sept. 18, the department is adding extra patrol shifts to monitor roads near Eau Claire schools. Eau Claire Police Officer Josh Miller said this is to increase pedestrian safety and watch out for drivers not driving safely in school zones.
The increased patrolling occurs annually to ensure a safer transition from the relaxed summer to the busy school year.
"They're primarily going to be looking out for the safety of kids, speed enforcement in school zones and then pedestrian activity as well, making sure the kids are being where they should be, crossing where they should be and just keeping a general eye on the schools," Miller said.
According to Wisconsin law, any traffic violations committed while a school zone is active with children doubles the fine.
Menomonie and Chippewa Falls police also plan to increase patrols around schools for the first few weeks of classes.