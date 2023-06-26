Portion of Clairemont will be down to one lane for the next few days

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Something to keep an eye out for if you commute on Clairemont Avenue: a portion of northbound U.S. 12 will be reduced to one lane this week for some repairs.
The lane closure is between Vine Street and Moholt Drive from June 27 to 29. This portion of Clairemont is as the road narrows from three lanes to two.
The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph during the road project. The left turn lane onto Moholt from southbound Clairemont will also be closed.
WisDOT said to expect delays in this area and to take a different route if possible.