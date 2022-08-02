Post 53 pumped to play another week together

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Standing in the parking lot Monday night, waiting for their bus, members of the Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 baseball team couldn't help themselves.
One person grabbed a bat, another a whiffle ball. Within moments, curveballs and other off-speed pitches were being thrown across the parking lot at Eau Claire North High School.
The game lasted about 30 minutes. The wait for the bus lasted a few hours.
Post 53 eventually traveled through the night to Midland, Michigan, where it will begin the American Legion Great Lakes Regional Tournament on Wednesday. Eau Claire is one of 64 teams left nationally in the AAA tournament.
"I want them to enjoy this, this doesn't happen all the time," coach Mark Faanes said.
"It's pretty sick, obviously. All these boys are amazing," Jalen Pascal added. "I'm just excited to keep playing with them."
After an inconsistent regular season, Eau Claire dominated its regional tournament before finishing runner-up at the state tournament last weekend.
The Great Lakes Regional runs through Sunday, with the champion advancing to the World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.