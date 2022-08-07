Post 53's tournament run ends in Michigan

MIDLAND, Mich. (WQOW) - Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53's run at the American Legion Great Lakes Regional Tournament ended Saturday with a 6-1 loss to Midland Post 165.
Eau Claire advanced to the final four of the tournament after avoiding elimination Thursday and Friday.
Our great run comes to an end tonight in a 6-1 loss to a terrific Midland, Mi @BerryhillP165 team. Proud of our guys for a gritty job tonight just to hang in. They represented our city, our Post and Wisconsin very well at the Great Lakes Regional!— EC Legion Baseball (@ECALB) August 7, 2022
The team qualified for regionals with a runner-up finish at the Wisconsin state tournament last month.
