Post 53's tournament run ends in Michigan

Nickalas Tabbert

MIDLAND, Mich. (WQOW) - Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53's run at the American Legion Great Lakes Regional Tournament ended Saturday with a 6-1 loss to Midland Post 165.

Eau Claire advanced to the final four of the tournament after avoiding elimination Thursday and Friday.

The team qualified for regionals with a runner-up finish at the Wisconsin state tournament last month.

