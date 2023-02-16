Powder Keg winter race kicks off this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Powder Keg winter race is set to go on Saturday despite the warmer weather.
The 12th annual ski, snowshoe, and fat bike 5k's are happening this Saturday, Feb. 18 at Lowes Creek County Park. People can participate in any of the events or go for the "Triple Snowball" with all three events.
Despite the warm weather and rain earlier in the week, Walt Ostrander, a volunteer organizer, said the trails are still in good condition.
"We're looking at the course and if we need to make some minor adjustments to the course for safety, we're looking at that," Ostrander said. "But there's good enough coverage out there that we'll still be able to have a good event."
Ostrander said the Powder Keg was cancelled in 2022 due to weather, so it will be exciting to have the race back this year.
"The atmosphere around the event is always really fun, it's pretty lowkey," he said. "It's not this super serious race, I don't think it has that reputation with anybody, but we get a lot of families and a lot of kids that come out."
Registration for the Powder Keg goes up to the start of each race.
Click here for information about registration and volunteering.