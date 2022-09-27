 Skip to main content
Power of Connection video series nominated for an Emmy

A video series by two Eau Claire residents that highlights the importance of healthy and positive relationships between parents and their young children is nominated for an Emmy.

The Power of Connection is a video series for the Wisconsin Alliance for Infant Mental Health. The series by Micah Davis and Steve Betchkal was filmed in Eau Claire, Madison, Milwaukee, and St. Croix Falls and aims to provide practical ways for parents to connect with their infant children.

Davis says the videos--which feature his four year old Son Isaiah-- allowed him to connect with his family and his community.

"When I'm editing it and I'm watching my family interact in a loving way it was a really powerful affirmation. I do a great job as a parent but it made me even better, and I'm really excited for other parents in Wisconsin to gain that same benefit."

The Power of Connection series has been nominated for an Upper Midwest Emmy Award for Excellence in a Video Series about Health and Medicine.

The award will be announced on October 15th.

