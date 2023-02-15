Precipitation comes to an end, but falling temperatures will lead to roads becoming icy

The latest storm system will continue to wind down across the Chippewa Valley after bringing rainfall totals ranging from a quarter to one inch. We picked up about a half inch of rain just outside the WQOW studio.
Some rain and snow showers will continue through midday, but skies remain cloudy into the afternoon with temperatures falling into the 20s. This is going to lead to roads and untreated surfaces to become slick and icy, so please use caution.
In addition, winds will be gusty out of the west and northwest at 10-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Thursday will be more seasonable temperature wise under a mostly cloudy sky. Some light snow is possible southeast of an Alma to Medford line as another storm system tracks southeast. Thursday night will see clearing skies with lows dropping into the single digits above and below zero.
The weekend though is looking decent with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures Friday, then turning cloudier and warmer for Saturday and Sunday. Some light snow and rain is possible Sunday night with minor precipitation chances to begin next week.