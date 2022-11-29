Prep basketball: Memorial, North, Augusta in action

(WQOW) - Tuesday's high school basketball scores
Boys high school basketball
Wausau West 58, Eau Claire North 42 - first game for Michael Kessler as Huskies head coach
D.C. Everest 66, Eau Claire Memorial 65 - Hall (DCE): 27 points; Jesperson (ECM): 24 points
Chippewa Falls 71, Medford 69 - Monarski (CHI): 27 points; Tomczak (CHI): 18 points; Baumgartner (MED): 23 points
Osseo-Fairchild 70, Augusta 37
Elk Mound 71, Stanley-Boyd 31 - Knutson (EM): 14 points; Bartig (EM): 13 points; Russo (EM): 12 points; Wenzel (EM): 10 points; Hoel (SB): 10 points; Gustafson (SB): 8 points
Colby 71, Thorp 33
Lincoln 56, New Lisbon 48
Girls high school basketball
Eleva-Strum 47, Augusta 35
Blair-Taylor 81, Melrose-Mindoro 45 - Steien (BT): 32 points; Thompson (BT): 22 points
Loyal 44, Owen-Withee 39