Prep basketball: Memorial, North, Augusta in action

  • Updated
112922 DC Everest Memorial boys basketball

The Huskies, Old Abes and Beavers boys basketball teams all lost Tuesday while the Augusta girls team lost a battle with Eleva-Strum

(WQOW) - Tuesday's high school basketball scores

Boys high school basketball

Wausau West 58, Eau Claire North 42 - first game for Michael Kessler as Huskies head coach

D.C. Everest 66, Eau Claire Memorial 65 - Hall (DCE): 27 points; Jesperson (ECM): 24 points

Chippewa Falls 71, Medford 69 - Monarski (CHI): 27 points; Tomczak (CHI): 18 points; Baumgartner (MED): 23 points

Osseo-Fairchild 70, Augusta 37

Elk Mound 71, Stanley-Boyd 31 - Knutson (EM): 14 points; Bartig (EM): 13 points; Russo (EM): 12 points; Wenzel (EM): 10 points; Hoel (SB): 10 points; Gustafson (SB): 8 points

Colby 71, Thorp 33

Lincoln 56, New Lisbon 48

Girls high school basketball

Eleva-Strum 47, Augusta 35

Blair-Taylor 81, Melrose-Mindoro 45 - Steien (BT): 32 points; Thompson (BT): 22 points

Loyal 44, Owen-Withee 39

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.